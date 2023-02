Of late, has been ruling the headlines. She has been crying in the media whilst sharing her problems. Rakhi and her husband Adil Khan are going through a rough patch. In recent media interactions, Rakhi Sawant has made many serious allegations against Adil Khan. From infidelity to domestic violence - Rakhi Sawant has made many shocking statements against Adil Khan. Now, she has confirmed that they are separated. She mentioned that Adil Khan has a girlfriend named Tanu and he has decided to stay with her. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant announces reconciliation with husband Adil Khan Durrani; says, 'Subah ka bhola agar...'

Rakhi Sawant makes shocking statements against Adil

In the video, Rakhi Sawant suggests that Adil Khan used her to enter Bollywood and even took money from her. In the latest videos, Rakhi revealed that Adil Khan was arrested by Mysore police and kept in jail for two days. When asked the reason, the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 contestant said that Adil has many criminal cases against him. She did not reveal case details. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant tells husband Adil Khan 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan banna itna aasan nahi hai' [Watch]

Check out Rakhi Sawant's video below:

In another video, Rakhi Sawant described the domestic violence that allegedly happened on her. She said that she was dragged to one room to another and was even pushed. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crosses Rs 400 crore mark in record time, Rakhi Sawant's mother last rites and more

Check out Rakhi Sawant's video below:

Not very long ago, Rakhi Sawant had stated that everything is fine between her and husband. Amidst all of these allegations, a picture of Adil and her alleged girlfriend Tanu had also gone viral on social media. Adil has maintained a complete silence on all the allegations being made against him by Rakhi Sawant.

It was recently that Rakhi Sawant's mother passed away. Adil was by her side during the last rites and more.