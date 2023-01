Popular TV face recently left everyone shocked as she secretly got married to her longtime boyfriend Adil Durrani in July last year. The actress confirmed her wedding news after pictures of the two at a registrar’s office went viral. In the pictures, Rakhi and Adil were seen wearing garlands around their neck and were seen holding their marriage certificates in their hands. However, there were reports which stated that Rakhi even changed her name to Fatima. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehzada trailer rules internet, Varisu beats Thunivu at box office, Sajid Khan out of Bigg Boss 16 and more

Recently, Rakhi's brother Rakesh finally broke his silence about his sister's wedding with Adil and also spilled beans on her name change. In an interview with Zoom, Rakesh said that he was unaware of any such thing and said that it was a personal thing between husband and wife. He even said that if Rakhi has done such a thing, then she must have thought about it before taking the step.

A look at Rakhi and Adil's marriage certificate -

Rakhi and Adil's marriage certificate went viral on social media and it listed the groom as Adil Durrani and the bride as Rakhi Sawant Fatima. Along with their pictures, there were their thumb impressions and signatures on the certificates. The marriage certificate was dated May 29, 2022, and not July. Post this, several believed that Rakhi either converted to Islam or has changed her last name to Fatima post her wedding with Adil.

Earlier, Rakhi broke her silence on her marriage and said that they had their nikah ceremony and court marriage in July last year. She even revealed that Adil had stopped her from disclosing about the same and she had to remain tight-lipped for seven months. Rakhi even shared pictures from her wedding and wrote, 'Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is for Ever unconditional love for you Adil'.

Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 and walked out of the show with Rs. 9 lakhs. She was earlier married to Ritesh Sharma, but the two parted ways after accusing each other.