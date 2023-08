Rakhi Sawant has been in the news since a long time. Her personal life has been the talk of the town. She has had some failed relationships and had to go through a lot recently. After Bigg Boss 15, she and Ritesh Singh broke up. They had an ugly separation as it was revealed that Ritesh was already married and his marriage with Rakhi was invalid. Later, Rakhi got married to Adil Khan Durrani. Also Read - 'Bigg Boss winners never have good careers'; claims Rakhi Sawant, calls it a curse

She kept this relationship a secret and later revealed that she got married to him and even converted to Islam. However, later, Adil was not ready to accept their marriage and they broke up. It was an ugly separation and Adil was arrested as Rakhi filed a case against him.

Rakhi had alleged that Adil has another woman in his life. Later, she accused him of assault, stealing money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge. Now, Adil was spotted by the paparazzi and spoke to them about Rakhi Sawant.

Adil speaks about Rakhi

He spoke to them and shared, “Mere side ki proper story bolunga. Usne jaise mujhe frame kiya Rakhi ne kiya tha aur uske bohut se kon log the. Bataunga na... aaj kal mein toh conference karunga... crore mujhe dena hei ya mujhe crore aa rahe hein (I will share my proper story. How Rakhi and some of her known people framed me. I will tell everything... I will do a press conference in a few days... how I have to pay the crores or I will be receiving them).”

He was also asked whether he will meet Rakhi again. He said that he will not say anything here and will speak to the media. He wants to share his side of story soon. Rakhi and Adil got married in July last year.