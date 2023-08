Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for all wrong reasons. Her ugly separation with husband, Adil Khan Durrani had grabbed all the attention. Rakhi had filed an FIR against Adil and accused him of beating her, forcing her to convert to Islam. She even said that he took a lot of money from her and stole jewellery. Adil was later arrested by the police and the last few months have been quite difficult for him. Also Read - Urfi Javed uses croissants to hide her upper body; netizens say they have seen enough

However, Adil was spotted yesterday by paparazzi and he told them that he is going to come out with the whole truth soon. Today, Adil spoke to the media about the truth between him and Rakhi. He spoke to Bollywood Bubble and exposed Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi never divorced Ritesh Singh

He shared that Rakhi Sawant who was earlier married to Ritesh Singh never divorced him. He revealed that he had caught Rakhi's voice notes for Ritesh where she revealed that she stayed with Ritesh and even had physical moments. She also told Ritesh that she made a mistake by marrying Adil.

Adil said that Ritesh even sent her money every month. Further, he also revealed that he is 19 years younger than Rakhi. He revealed that Rakhi had robbed a lot of people in the name of her mother’s cancer treatment. She used to take donations every month.

Rakhi made Adil's nude videos

He also said that Rakhi’s allegations about her pregnancy were all fake. He said that Rakhi cannot get pregnant as she had to get her uterus removed due to some medical reasons.

He made a shocking revelation that Rakhi had made his nude videos through a video call session that happened between them. He also said that she framed him in a fake rape case. She made a Irani girl put a false rape case on Adil. She offered the girl a huge amount of Rs 50 lakhs and made her do this.

Adil gifted luxurious things to Rakhi

However, Adil says that it was proved he did not have any physical connections with the Irani girl through medical tests. He said that his family has suffered a lot and everyone should be careful of women like Rakhi Sawant.

Adil said that he married Rakhi even after knowing her controversial past as she behaved so well and portrayed that she is just the right choice. He said that she told him that everyone has a past and one should look at how the person is in real.

He also shared that Rakhi used to beat him up. Adil also revealed that he has gift Rakhi so many luxurious things like diamond ring, BMW, branded clothes from Gucci, Prada and other big brands.

Adil also called Rakhi Sawant a characterless woman.