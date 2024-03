Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani have been in the news since a year. Their marriage has been the talk of the town. They got secretly married and later Rakhi came out saying Adil cheated on her and used her for money and fame. She said that Adil married her for fame and forced her to convert to Islam. Adil also came out in his defense and made various allegations against Rakhi. He said that she used his nude videos and sold them. The two made many dirty allegations against one another. Adil was in jail also and was released in February last year. Their case is still going on. Also Read - Nitish Bharadwaj-Smita Gate, Shweta Tiwari-Raja Chaudhary and others: TV marriages that ended on a legal route

Adil Khan Durrani got married again?

However, Adil Khan Durrani is back in the news now. As per reports in Etimes, Adil Khan Durrani is married again. Yes, he is reportedly married to one of Dipika Kakar's Bigg Boss 12 co-contestants. We are talking about Somi Khan. Somi Khan had entered Bigg Boss 12 with her sister, Saba Khan. Also Read - Pavitra Punia to Shivangi Joshi: TV actresses and their horrifying wardrobe malfunction that grabbed eyeballs

As per reports, Adil and Somi got married on March 2. The source close to the portal said that Adil got married on March 2nd in Jaipur and it was a completely hush-hush ceremony and he wishes to keep it under wraps. The source added, "The duo have kept it undisclosed as Adil has been in the news for many things. They didn't wish to come out this soon."

However, there is no official confirmation from Adil or Somi about their wedding. Somi was one of the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 12. She was known for her closeness to co-contestant, Deepak Thakur. However, they did not end up being together.

Somi got eliminated from the show just few days before the grand finale. It will be interesting to know how Somi and Adil must have met.