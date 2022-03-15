and ex-husband Ritesh's drama does seem to end soon. The couple entered Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card contestants and since then they have been hitting the headlines for absurd reasons. From Rakhi claiming that Ritesh does not treat her as a wife to Ritesh's controversy with regards to his first wife, they remained in the headlines all the time. Later, Rakhi and Ritesh parted ways and we saw the actress talking about their split publicly. Now, Ritesh is in the news because of a post that he recently made on Instagram. Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma sleeping with neighbourhood 'bhabhi', Karanvir Bohra's massive debt and more SHOCKING celeb revelations from Kangana Ranaut's show

Ritesh shared a video on his Instagram account that sees many pictures of Rakhi Sawant. He had attached an emotional song to it and asked netizens to focus on the music. Well, this video of Ritesh has left netizens' 'bheja fried'. Many people are trolling him on Instagram by asking what is he trying to prove by pulling off such stunts. A comment on the post read, 'Rakhi sawant k naam par jeena aap chod de. Khud ki pehchan banaye. Ho gaya abhi bohot. Kuch toh sharam karem'. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Singh (@ritesh.rakhisawant)

Earlier, Ritesh made it to the headlines when he made a threatening post targeting Rakhi Sawant. He had warned her to not take his name during interviews. Rakhi had revealed that Ritesh was approached to be a part of 's show Lock Upp. Rakhi had then given him a befitting reply. We wonder what is Rakhi Sawant's reaction to his latest post.