Popular actress Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested after the diva filed a case against him at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. Rakhi accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair. The drama queen Rakhi also alleged that her mother died because of him and he did not pay for her mother's surgery. Rakhi said that she had given Adil a cheque for Rs 10 lakh before she left for Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

On Monday, Rakhi reached Oshiwara police station in Mumbai to file a complaint against Adil and said that took her house keys and also refused to return them. She told the paps that Adil decided to stay with his girlfriend Tanu and accused him of torturing her. She even said that Adil has several criminal cases registered against him.

Rakhi has been in news for her rocky marriage with her husband Adil. The couple gained a lot of limelight after pictures from their nikaah ceremony went viral on social media. Rakhi broke down after she claimed that Adil was cheating on her and using her to get fame. She even accused him of other allegations and shocked her fans.

A look at Rakhi Sawant's video -

Recently, Rakhi and Adil were spotted having dinner together and the two were feeding each other. Netizens seemed to be confused. One wrote, 'Meri samajh se bahar hai yeh dono ka matter dimaag ki dhajjiyaan ud chuki hai. Samajh mei nahi aa Raha hai ho kya raha hai. Plz live peacefully with each other'. While, another one commented saying, 'What are you even doing Rakhi? Just stop it and let him go wherever he wants, being single is much more better stop spoiling your head'.