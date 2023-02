Popular actress Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani has once again landed in trouble. Well, an FIR has been filed by an Iranian woman in Mysore. If reports are to be believed, the FIR case was lodged at Mysore's VV Puram Police Station under IPC sections 376, 417,420, 504, and 506. According to the reports, the Iranian woman has accused Adil of rape. The Iranian woman who is 30 years old said she came to India in 2018 to study a doctor of pharmacy course from Mysuru. She also said that she befriended Adil in 2018 while he was running a restaurant in VV Puram. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma claps back at a troll; Rubina Dilaik's swollen face worries fans and more

She even revealed that he did wrong to her on the pretext of marriage when the two were together in Mysore. She even said that Adil refused to marry her five months ago. The Iranian woman also accused Adil of being in a relationship with other girls. Rakhi was quoted by ETimes TV as she said that she is shocked and in trauma. She even said that two girlfriends of his have come out in the open. The woman further said that Adil threatened to leak her intimate pictures to her parents in Iran. She even said that Adil later deleted the pictures on August 31 last year.

For the uninitiated, Adil was arrested last week after his wife Rakhi filed an FIR was filed against him in case of accusing him of fraud and cheating. Adil's bail hearing will be due in the coming week.

also said that Adil has broken her trust and cheated on her. She even said that she hopes that Adil's girlfriend Nivedita Tanu can see what is happening. Rakhi who lost her mother grabbed news about her marriage with Adil. She spoke her heart out about Adil's extra-marital affairs and accused him of fraud.

Well, the police officer said that the accused Adil is in judicial custody in Mumbai and they will be approaching the court soon. He was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning. Rakhi filed a complaint against Adil and alleged that he did not provide treatment to her mother, who died due to him after she gave him Rs. 10 lakh post-Bigg Boss show.