Rakhi Sawant has been in the news and is having a lot of trouble. Her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani returned from jail and created havoc in her life. He made many serious allegations against her. He revealed that she took his nude videos and also used to beat him. Adil also revealed that Rakhi has taken many luxurious gifts from him and never returned his money. Post his various allegations, Rakhi also came out to speak about Adil. Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Big B praises Shah Rukh on KBC 15, Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan sold her nude videos

She accused him of raping her and selling her nude videos. She said that he hit her and forcefully made her accept Islam. Rakhi further made many accusations. However, she landed in another trouble when her best friend, Rajshree More came out in open to speak against her. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan: Ex Bigg Boss contestant claims husband sold her nude videos for Rs 47 lakh; says, 'I am in bathroom...'

Rajshree said that Rakhi threatened her and hence she had to reveal all of Rakhi’s dark secrets. She also filed a police complaint against Rakhi for threatening her. Rajshree More, Adil Khan Durrani and Sherlyn Chopra then joint hands against Rakhi Sawant. Now, Rakhi has another trouble to face. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Former contestants and partners to enter Salman Khan’s show?

Trending Now

Rakhi's Instagram account gets hacked

Rakhi Sawant’s Instagram account with 10 million followers has been hacked. Her account now appears to be unavailable. She has alleged that Adil Khan Durrani and Rajshree More have hacked it. She revealed that she does not have access to it and only Adil, Rajshree can access it.

Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil and Rajshree

Rakhi was recently spotted by the paparazzi as she headed for Umrah. For the unversed, it is a pilgrimage done by Muslims to the holy city of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. The paparazzi asked Rakhi about the issues going on between her and Adil, Rajshree. The Bigg Boss star accused the two of them of hacking her Instagram.

Rakhi said, “I don’t have the access, Adil and Rajshree have hacked my account, they don’t let me sleep or eat. I go home and they just continue to torture me.”

Watch Rakhi Sawant's press conference video here:

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in 2022.