Popular television actress Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda died to post her treatment for a brain tumour and cancer. Rakhi confirmed the news on her Instagram from the hospital in Mumbai wherein her mother was undergoing treatment. Rakhi shared an emotional post on her Instagram and wrote, 'Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu... kaha jauuuu... I miss you Aai'. In the video, Rakhi is seen sitting on the floor inside a hospital soon with her mother lying on the hospital bed.

Within no time, Rakhi's industry friends offered condolence to her and her family. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff wrote, 'I feel your pain having lost my mom dad brother their soul will always be with us.' Pavitra Punia wrote, 'Stay Stying Rakhi. Please take care. Bhagwan aunty ki aatma ko shanti de (May she rest in peace). Om Shanti.' Bigg Boss 13 actress Rashami Desai wrote, 'Om Shanti', while Bigg Boss 15's Ridhima Pandit wrote, '"Stay strong Rakhi sending prayers and love... May her soul rest in peace'. Nisha Rawal wrote, 'My dear Rakhi my heart reaches out to you! I have seen Aunty always dressed up beautifully with a smile, seeing her this way broke my heart! Shall be praying for her peaceful journey! May God give you strength'. Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt wrote, 'May God give you the strength and courage to bear this great loss of family. Om shanti! May her soul rest in peace'.

A look at Rakhi Sawant's video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi Sawant's mother funeral video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi Sawant spotted with husband Adil Durrani at the hospital -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi Sawant's brother -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Rashami Desai at the funeral -