Ram Kapoor is a popular star in TV as well as Bollywood. He has played many iconic roles. Known for his acting chops, Ram Kapoor's best-known performance was in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He played a business tycoon who got married to a middle-class woman named Priya played by Sakshi Tanwar. As the story moved forward, they fell in love. Ram Kapoor's onscreen persona is what fans loved the most. Well, now it is his transformation that has left fans' jaws dropped to the floor. The actor has shed tons of weight and is looking all fit and how. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood celebrities and their beautiful vacation homes

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash: Top 10 TV celebs’ net worth will leave you amazed

Ram Kapoor took to his social media account to share his latest picture and fans were shocked to see his transformation. It is a mirror selfie clicked in his closet and he can be seen sporting a yellow jersey and track pants. He's flaunting chunking glasses that are adding to the funky touch to his look. The comments section is filled with praises by fans. His wife Gautami Kapoor too dropped a comment stating that the picture has not been photoshopped and it is all real stuff. One of the comments on the pics also read, '50 never looked this fine'. Another comment mentioned that Ram Kapoor is back to being 30 and his determination is admirable. Over the past months, Ram Kapoor has been dropping his transformation pics and motivating all his fans to take the path of fitness. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar return as Ram and Priya with their nok-jhok; fans can't get enough of their chemistry

Trending Now

Check out Ram Kapoor's picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

Talking about Ram Kapoor's fitness regime, the actor is said to have followed intermittent fasting techniques. He would fast for 16 hours and could eat in the next 8 hours. From 130 kilos, he managed to shed around 25 to 30 kilos. He also followed a workout regime. Videos of the same he has shared on social media in the past.

Ram Kapoor was last seen in Neeyat along with Vidya Balan. The movie received mixed reactions from critics. Ram Kapoor has been a part of some notable OTT projects like Jubilee and more in the recent past.