Ram Kapoor looks unrecognizable in this throwback honeymoon pic shared by wife Gautami; filmmaker Milap Zaveri asks, 'How HOT is Ram?'

Ram Kapoor's body transformation got a lot of attention around a year and a half back. Now, his wife Gautami Kapoor has shared a throwback picture from their honeymoon. In the picture, we can see her in a black bikini top and red shorts while he is in a pair of khaki shorts. Gautami Kapoor's picture dates back to 2003 when they were married. The picture is getting a lot of reactions from people. Milap Zaveri commented, "How HOT is Ram?" while Anjum Fakih reacted with an OMG! Ram Kapoor has been working hard on his body for the last four years and has lost a lot of weight. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's first look from BALH2, Shireen Mirza gets engaged, Shehnaaz Gill's hot photoshoot and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Kapoor (@gautamikapoor)

Ram Kapoor has a number of projects in his hand in films and OTT. He had spoken about how he wanted to attain a healthy body weight by the time he was 45. He told Mumbai Mirror, "I was 130 kg when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs. I decided that if I wanted to achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time. 6 months to a year." While it is easy to talk about losing weight doing it is a real Herculean task. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy gets murkier, Sonu Nigam slams Indian Idol 12 makers, Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel reunion and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Kapoor (@gautamikapoor)

The actor has been practising intermittent fasting diet since a long time. It looks like he has benefitted a lot from it. Ram Kapoor is known for his powerhouse performances and women swooned over him even when he was on the heavier side. After all, his charm and wit is infectious! Also Read - After Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar to KISS for Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2?