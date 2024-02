Who isn't a fan of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan? Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia played Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The show aired on Doordarshan and everyone loved watching. Even during the lockdown, Ramayan aired and made everyone fall in love. Now, Ramanand Sagar's son, Prem Sagar is coming back with another untold story of Ramayan. He has opened up about the show he is planning and the untold story of Ramayan. Also Read - Article 360: Mom-to-be Yami Gautam went an extra mile to prepare for her intensive role in the action political thriller

Prem Sagar on bringing the untold story of Ramayan

Speaking to Etimes, Prem Sagar said that the Ramayan they are making is not what his father made. He shared that Ramayan cannot be made and it would be foolish to touch that iconic show. However, there other subjects in Ramayan like the epic saga can be told through Sita's point of view, Hanuman's point of view, or Ramayan through Ram's biggest bhakt Kakhbushundi.

He added that they are planning something like this. They are planning a different Ramayan. He shared, "For example, when Ravan dies, we cut to a tandav of Shurpanaka. She dances and laughs saying her brother has died. Even the audience is shocked. Because very few people know that Ravan had killed Shurpanakha’s husband. So, this will be a revelation for them. Ramayan has all Navrasas."

Is Arun Govil playing Lord Ram again?

He further spoke about them looking for someone to play Ram. He said that they cannot cast Arun Govil as he had already played the role. Prem Sagar said that he has thought of the title song that will speak about the idealism of Lord Ram.

However, they are concentrating on finding the perfect Ram. He shared that until now, the Ramayan versions of TV showed Lord Ram as a warrior, king, vanvasi and as an ideal husband but nobody has been Lord Ram as Lord Vishnu.

He said that his team is looking on social media and elsewhere for the one who can be Ram. He also informed that a fresh face would be preferable to play Ram. However, he said that he would love to have Dipika Chikhalia in the show as well.