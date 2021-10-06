Just a few days ago, we heard of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka passing away. Now, we have lost another legend. Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the character of ‘Ravan’ in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night. As per reports in media, the veteran actor was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away after suffering a heart attack and multiple organ failure. The last rites of the actor will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was 82 when he passed away. Also Read - Sunil Lahri bashes Ramayan co-star Arvind Trivedi’s death hoax – view post

Arvind Trivedi was known for his role as Ravan from Ramayan. We have also seen him in Vikram and Betal. Apart from that he has worked in many Gujarati films. His career lasted in Gujarati cinema for 40 years. He has acted in close to 300 films including Hindi and Gujarati. Apart from being an actor, Arvind Trivedi was also a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996. He was selected from Sabarkatha constituency. The well-known actor is also the acting chairman of the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC). During the lockdown we saw Ramayan returning on TV and the actors came to the limelight yet again. Like his former Ramayan co-stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhila, Arvind Trivedi also made his Twitter account. Also Read - Monday Memes: The second rerun of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on television again sparks a hilarious meme fest

He has shared so many tweets on Ramayan post his debut on Twitter. His news came as a shock for many and fans were disturbed with the news. They took to Twitter to express grief. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - 'I am overjoyed and thoroughly blessed with the response I am still getting for Ramayan,' says Arvind Trivedi aka Ravan

Arvind Trivedi ji, the actor who very successfully portrayed the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's popular series "Ramayan" is no more. May he find Moksha at the divine, lotus feet of Prabhu. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti ??? pic.twitter.com/tdG6ZKicCU — Kamal Vedā / कमल वेदा (@iKamalVeda) October 5, 2021

Very sad to hear about the loss. Om shanti? pic.twitter.com/25WFZBRo2f — Aman Gupta (@30amangupta) October 6, 2021

Arvind Trivedi who played Ravana in Ramanad Sagar's Ramayan, passes away, I pray for the departed soul

It's a sad news

Om Shanti

He was noble man in real life pic.twitter.com/urFJb4xCKm — Bhupendra Chiral (@BhupendraChiral) October 6, 2021

Sorry to hear about Arvind Trivedi Ji....He will be always remembered for his iconic role in Ramayana...May his Soul Rest in Peace..Om Shanti?? pic.twitter.com/u3ZidyKUvA — भारतीय (INDIAN) ??? (@Rakeshy40575817) October 6, 2021

RIP, Arvind Trivedi.