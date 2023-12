2024 is going to begin on a pious note with a grand praan pratishthapana ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. PM Narendra Modi has received an invite for the same. Even Ramayan stars Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita and Arun Govil who played Ram are invited. However, Sunil Lahri who played Laxman has not been invited for the grand inauguration ceremony. Lahri was recently asked about the same. Scroll down to know how he reacted...

Sunil Lahri reacts to being snubbed from Ram Mandir inauguration

Sunil Lahri was asked about the inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. When asked if he is upset for not being invited? Lahri says that someone has organised a function and one doesn't necessarily need to get an invite. He says he would have planned a visit had he received an invitation. Sunil Lahri says he would have felt nice to have received an invite for such a pious and important event which will be remembered for ages. However, he is fine with it. "There's nothing to be upset about," he says while adding that maybe they don't think Laxman is important or may be they don't like him personally. Also Read - Adipurush: OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri reacts on people of other faiths protesting against Prabhas, Om Raut's film [Exclusive]

Sunil Lahri expresses shock about Ram Mandir Inauguration invites

The Ramayan actor does add that he was with Prem Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's son and actor. Lahri reveals even Prem Sagar has not received an invitation. "I find it strange that they didn’t invite someone from the makers of Ramayan," he adds. Sunil talks about how Ramayan turned out to be a big supporter of the industry, government and public during the COVID-19 lockdown. He says it is the personal call of the committee on whom to send invites. He has heard that 7000 guests and 3000 VIPs are invited for the inauguration of Praan Pratishthapana of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Also Read - After slamming Adipurush, Sunil Lahri pins high hopes on Kangana Ranaut as Sita in Sita: The Incarnation

Lahri feels that the committee should have at least invited the principal cast and the makers of Ramayan for the event. He mentions how it is always the trio and the makers who are invited to shows and functions. Sunil Lahri mentions that the concept of any temple has Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman.

New Ramayan TV show in the making?

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Sunil Lahri reveals talks are on for the depiction of an untold story of Ramayan. He met with Prem Sagar and they want to tell the story from Kaal Mushandi's point of view.