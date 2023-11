Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is still the favourite of the audience. During the lockdown, we all got to see the iconic show again on our TV screens. We all loved Arun Govil as Lord Ram. He has shared many times how fans worshipped him as God and how the role changed his life. Now, once again Arun Govil has opened up about playing Lord Ram in Ramayan. Also Read - OMG 2 star cast Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and the rest of the crew gather for a private screening [View Pics]

However, the veteran actor also revealed that there are negative points of playing Lord Ram. Speaking to Rajshri Unplugged, Arun Govil said that the response of Ramayan led to both, good and bad things. He got a lot of respect and honour but he was completely distanced from commercial films. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Arun Govil tried to break his image of Lord Ram

He added that the producers and directors would tell him that his image of Lord Ram had become so strong that they would wonder what role to cast him in. The producers and directors would say that he only fits in the role of Lord Ram and nothing else.

Arun Govil mentioned that he did try to break his image of Lord Ram by doing some grey-shaded characters but realized that the role was not for him. He shared that the negative effect of the role stayed with him for many years.

Arun Govil's new film

Talking about his professional front, he is currently seen in the movie Hukus Bukus. The film is directed by Vinay Bhardwaj and written by Ranjit Singh Mashiana. Arun Govil is seen as a Kashmiri Pandit in the film.

Hukus Bukus starcast

The film also stars Darsheel Safary, Mir Sarwar, Gautam Vij, Meenakshi Chugh, Manish Gaharwar, and Sujata Sehgal. Hukus Bukus released on November 3.