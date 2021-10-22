Actor Chandrakant Pandya, who was known for playing the role of Lord Rama's childhood friend Nishad Raj in 's mythological drama Ramayana, passed away on October 21 due to health ailments. His costar Dipika Chikhlia, who is popularly known for playing Sita in the show, confirmed the news on his demise on Instagram. “#RIP @Chandrakant Pandya - Nishad of Ramayan,” Dipika shared in Stories along with a picture of him.

Besides Ramayana, Chandrakant has also worked in several movies such as Prem Lagna, Pyar Ho Gaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya, and Chundadi Ni Laaj. He has also starred in a few Gujarati movies.

A couple of weeks ago, veteran theatre and film actor Arvind Trivedi, who shot to national fame in the role of Demon King Ravana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, passed away in Mumbai on October 6, his family said. He was 82.

Trivedi was ailing since a long time with age-related issues, according to his nephew and Gujarat theatre producer Kaustubh Trivedi. Brother of veteran Gujarati actor , Trivedi also acted in another popular teleseries "Vikram Aur Betaal" and "Vishwamitra", and over 300 Gujarati and Hindi films.

From 1991, he briefly joined politics and was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Sabarkantha constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, serving a full term till 1996, besides serving as CBFC Chairman for a brief period in 2002-2003.

Several prominent personalities from the Gujarati and Hindi film industry, including his co-actors in Sagar's 1986 television magnum opus Ramayana, mourned Trivedi's demise.

Condoling Trivedi's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as "not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service, and for generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial".