Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh have come together again, and this time for a music video called Dil Tujhko Chahe. Randeep and Ashi starrer together in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain which was quite popular amongst masses. The show talked about 90s romance and Randeep and Ashi played Sameer and Naina to perfection. Fans of the show started shipping them together as AshDeep. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai came to an end in 2019. And now, after years, Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh have come together again. Dil Tujhko Chahe is winning the hearts of their fans.
They are loving the chemistry together and are happy to see Randeep and Ashi's romance on screen again after so long. When Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai went off-air, fans were very upset. They had been wanting to see Ashi and Randeep together again and finally, their prayers are answered. Check out AshDeep fans' reactions here:
Talking about the music video, Dil Tujhko Chahe, it follows Ashi who wants to be a dancer and take part in dancing events and stuff. However, belonging to a conservative Muslim family. Randeep's character comes to her city and falls in love with her at first sight. Ashi's father is against her dancing. He stops her from dancing at home. Ashi seeks her father's permission to participate in a dance competition but he refuses. Randeep understands her plight and secretly records a video of her dancing all alone and enters her in the dance competition. Seeing all the love showered on his daughter, Ashi's father accepts her dance. There are some mushy moments between Randeep and Ashi too which made AshDeep fans nostalgic.
Meanwhile, Randeep is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Shivangi Joshi. It also stars Samridh Bawa. On the other hand, Ashi is seen in ZeeTV's Meet. The show also stars Shagun Pandey.
