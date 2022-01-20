Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh starrer Dil Tujhko Chahe win hearts; AshDeep fans express joy on seeing their FAVE Jodi together again

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain fame Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh have come together for Dil Tujhko Chahe, a music video. And it is winning hearts as AshDeep fans are rejoicing on seeing their fave jodi together again.