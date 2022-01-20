Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh have come together again, and this time for a music video called Dil Tujhko Chahe. Randeep and Ashi starrer together in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain which was quite popular amongst masses. The show talked about 90s romance and Randeep and Ashi played Sameer and to perfection. Fans of the show started shipping them together as AshDeep. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai came to an end in 2019. And now, after years, Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh have come together again. Dil Tujhko Chahe is winning the hearts of their fans. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Randeep Rai turns Baahubali for Shivangi Joshi's Anandi; ShivRan fans go gaga over Anand's love confession – view tweets

They are loving the chemistry together and are happy to see Randeep and Ashi's romance on screen again after so long. When Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai went off-air, fans were very upset. They had been wanting to see Ashi and Randeep together again and finally, their prayers are answered. Check out AshDeep fans' reactions here: Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh and more TV hunks who refused Anand's role

This was cute ?? DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW #AshDeepMV pic.twitter.com/G5DeqqOQ8h — • (@dilkidhadkan_) January 20, 2022

That's how they look together DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW #AshDeepMV pic.twitter.com/wQJOQ7qXQK https://t.co/ytvxRy1DNA pic.twitter.com/1ycu9T6BT2 — Ashdeepian 1212 (priyanka) (@Priyanka666222) January 20, 2022

They are magical together DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW #AshDeepMV pic.twitter.com/wQJOQ7qXQK pic.twitter.com/ytvxRy1DNA — Ashdeepian 1212 (priyanka) (@Priyanka666222) January 20, 2022

#AshDeepMV is giving such inocent and pure love's vibes ? it's worth to watch... Even after 2,5 years #AshDeep 's chemistry is giving to all of uss goodbumps https://t.co/N00ewLzbBs DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW@Ashisinghh @randeeprai @blivemusic_in pic.twitter.com/7didwTAPSZ — Sidd (@siddharth_0987) January 20, 2022

hope. patience. love. since 2.5years, we all are waiting to see this day. we didn’t lose hope, some people said something, we didn’t lose patience and more over anything, the love for them remain constant, or should I say even more!! #AshDeepMV DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/h5Grb55VKI — ♡ (@_suparna13) January 20, 2022

one can feel the essence of simplicity shown in the mv and that's all because of ashi and randeep they really create magic on screen DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/dMHVgRnX0E — Parool (@ParoolKapoor) January 20, 2022

DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW #AshDeepMV pic.twitter.com/3R0r5ZRdW0 — AshDeepLOVE (@Yudkbh60861230) January 20, 2022

This bit. Ashi Randeep stealing glances at each other, throughout the nikkah gave such modern Samaina vibe. DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW #AshDeepMV pic.twitter.com/To1RstAWOt — Aηiishα. (@AnishaS_tweets) January 20, 2022

DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/CEw18tBfTs — AshDeep.❤. Sayali (@SayaliGurav7) January 20, 2022

They were staring at each other continuously. Just overwhelming!!!!?❤ DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW@irandeeprai | @Ashisinghh #AshDeepMV pic.twitter.com/opVkgdtiVQ — ? ? ? ? ? (@SairaPhoenix) January 20, 2022

The second of my fav thing in the music vid their chemistry all hit the mark. everything was so perfect. what a masterpiece it is. please please go watch!! and together they have such sizzling chemistry. ❤ DIL TUJHKO CHAHE OUT NOW#AshDeepMV pic.twitter.com/dZLtvwEwmB — Indu Sharma (@indu_sharma143) January 20, 2022

Talking about the music video, Dil Tujhko Chahe, it follows Ashi who wants to be a dancer and take part in dancing events and stuff. However, belonging to a conservative Muslim family. Randeep's character comes to her city and falls in love with her at first sight. Ashi's father is against her dancing. He stops her from dancing at home. Ashi seeks her father's permission to participate in a dance competition but he refuses. Randeep understands her plight and secretly records a video of her dancing all alone and enters her in the dance competition. Seeing all the love showered on his daughter, Ashi's father accepts her dance. There are some mushy moments between Randeep and Ashi too which made AshDeep fans nostalgic. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande's last post of 2021 for Vicky Jain, Shilpa Shetty breaks down on seeing Shamita Shetty and more

Meanwhile, Randeep is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Shivangi Joshi. It also stars Samridh Bawa. On the other hand, Ashi is seen in ZeeTV's Meet. The show also stars Shagun Pandey.