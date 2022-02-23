Pratik Fam, Pratik Sehajpal's new music video is out! Rang Soneya is out and is winning hearts. Pratik Sehajpal plays a Robo-BF of Aroob Khan in the song. It's a peppy track and Pratik's innocence is endearing. Aroob is charming and adorable. Apart from Pratik's good looks, Aroob Khan's moves and vocals keep you hooked to the track. Rang Soneya begins with Aroob powering on Pratik the robot, he looks handsome while flaunting his bare upper body and abs. Aroob proceeds to teach him about love and girls, Pratik listens to her and is mesmerized by everything and every girl. That's when it becomes a problem. The video is a cute one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal's humble response when compared to Sidharth Shukla wins hearts [WATCH]

Pratik Sehajpal's fans are showering the MV and Pratik with love. They are impressed with Pratik's visuals in the song. Fans are loving the fact that it was a sci-fi style song. This is something new that Pratik had attempted and they are loving every bit of it. Check out their reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss: Fire breaks out on the sets of Salman Khan hosted show; no injuries reported

Amazing song ? RANG SONEYA WITH PRATIK — royal Vaghela (@VishalV87634274) February 23, 2022

RANG SONEYA WITH PRATIK#PratikSehajpal #PratikFamhttps://t.co/AvG1rJPhQO — Dhruvraj Bundela (@BundelaDhruvraj) February 23, 2022

Pratik was looking so innocent and cute in the mv ??

The song was nice Btw✌️✌️#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops#PratikSehajpaI #RangSoneya — Explorer (@Loner05) February 23, 2022

Innocent bacha maine kuch nahi kiya hahah RANG SONEYA OUT NOW#PratikFam #PratikSehajpal? pic.twitter.com/OPQKRL37gD — Durga? (@Durga60645633) February 23, 2022

Pratik in a sci-fi themed song.

His first project can't get better than this.

I must say Aroob has also sung well and her dance is on point.

RANG SONEYA WITH PRATIK #AroobKhan #PratikSehajpal #rangsoneya https://t.co/UdAggWksxw — Shiningsouls (@Shiningsouls41) February 23, 2022

From roadies to first ever sucessful mv .

u have come a long way champ. Onwards and upwards from here❤️#PratikSehajpal RANG SONEYA OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/hrKyRyoSv1 — keshav ( pratik?) (@YadavKeshav13) February 23, 2022

5 because it's simple but melodic, no bakwas like tony kakkar's songs, and because there is #PratikSehajpal .#AroobKhan #RangSoneya — Raman (@RamseyAroon) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Pratik has been winning hearts for his humility. After Bigg Boss 15, Pratik's humble attitude is winning hearts. Seeing the love getting showered upon him has made him more humble. Pratik was very touched and grateful on seeing the love and appreciation coming his way after his stint on Bigg Boss 15. Just recently, he was called second Sidharth Shukla, Pratik's response to the same yet again won the hearts of fans. He said that nobody can be like Sidharth and he will always be the one. Pratik was snapped with Akasa Singh at the airport. The two have been very close since Bigg Boss 15 days.

Akasa and Pratik's fans have been wondering whether they are dating or not. However, they haven't opened up on the same yet. Fans want to see them collaborate for a song too.