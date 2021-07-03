Ranveer Singh CONFIRMS his TV debut; to host a quiz show titled 'The Big Picture'

A few weeks ago we had heard rumours of Ranveer Singh making his TV debut with a quiz reality show. It was reported that the format of the show is similar to hosted show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. There will be several lifelines for the contestants and if they play well, they can win a handsome cash prize. Now, it is finally confirmed that Ranveer Singh is making his TV debut as the host of a quiz show titled, The Big Picture. The official social media handle of Colors have been sharing some cryptic posts which were related to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's films. He has now confirmed his TV debut with Colors’ quiz show, The Big Picture. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza, Ayesha Takia and more Bollywood actresses from the 2000s that fans couldn't stop crushing over – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The grand unveiling of the first look of the show featuring Ranveer aired on the channel on Friday. The Bajirao Mastani actor in a statement spoke about his TV debut. He said, "In my journey as an artist, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India." Also Read - Before playing Draupadi in Mahabharata, Deepika Padukone is likely to play Sita in Madhu Mantena's Ramayana – Deets inside

"Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property, "he added. Recently, Ranveer Singh has been trolled mercilessly for his fashion sense. He shared some pictures on his gram in which he modelled for Gucci. However, people called him a 'sasta copy of Jared Leto'. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 7 Bollywood hotties who KISSED their co-stars on-screen