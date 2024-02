Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins advertisement on men's sexual health has created waves on social media. Whether it's the topic the makers have raised, the way the video has been created, or just the mere fact that a personality like Johnny Sins has worked in a Hindi-language ad, it has created a huge frenzy. Amidst all this, certain actors from the television industry have expressed their displeasure over the ad. Actors like Rashami Desai, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sayantani Ghosh, and others have stated that the ad is directly taking a jibe at the television industry. Now, Bhavna Chauhan, who played the main female character in the Johnny Sins and Ranveer Singh ad, has come out in support of her video and stated that the makers don't have any intention to target television or its artists. Also Read - Huma Qureshi reacts to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's open relationship controversy

In a conversation with India Today, when Bhavna was asked about how her advertisement has miffed certain actors from television as they think the video maligns the TV industry, the actress said, "They are marketers and understand the ripple effect of such things. Honestly, the original script was funnier but they altered it accordingly. The intention has always been to make it look like a normal scene from a TV show so that it's viewed casually by everyone at home. They wanted the topic to be normalized."

Bhavna further expressed that initially when she was offered the advertisement, for some reason, she misread the name and thought she was paired opposite wrestler John Cena. Bhavna stated that till the last moment she thought she needs to shoot the ad with Cena. The actress shared that the makers of the advertisement really liked their audition, and before finalizing her, they were asking her frequently if she is okay with the international artists. Bhavna wondered why makers were asking for her confirmation again and again. It was only later when the final details were out Bhavna got to know that not John Cena but Johnny Sins is the one which she has been paired opposite.

Bhavna revealed that although she was surprised, she never had any second thoughts working with Johnny, and also her family was quite chilled about the advertisement.