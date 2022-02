Raqesh Bapat and are head over heels in LOVE each other. The lovebirds often paint the town red with their lovey-dovey appearance. Right now they are making heads turn as Raqesh was se join the Shetty family for a family vacation. This hints that the family has accepted Raqesh wholeheartedly and the couple is all set to take their relationship to another level. The video of them stepping out together for a nation s winning hearts. We can see Raqesh, Shamita, and her mom leaving their car, while was seen by her kids with Samisha and Viaan. The family has left for Alibaug for a vacation this Valentine. It is speculated that rush might propose Shamita for marriage in front of her family and the lady is all excited to just say YES! Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted hand-in-hand ahead of Valentine’s Day; their twinning game is unmissable – view pics

Shamita and Raqesh fell in LOVE while they met each other on Bigg Boss OTT. The actor even made an appearance n Bigg Boss 15 but left the show in mid citing health issues. Raqesh is a strong pillar to Shamita, he is often stood by her. He was even seen slamming Tejasswi Prakash at the finale for calling her aunty and being insecure about her and Karan's bond in the show. He mentioned that he is her boyfriend and she isn't interested in Karana and Tejasswi should stop her nonsense. Shamita's family has accepted Raqesh with open heats, Shilpa is extremely happy for her sister as after a long time she has finally found someone special ad they all; are happy for her. Well, we can't wait the lovebirds to get hitched soon? What say? ShaRA fans are eagerly waiting for the BIG day. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty indulges in fun rapid fire round, reveals her favorite make-up product and whom she liked the most in BB 15, Watch

