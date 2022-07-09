Raqesh Bapat lashes out at trolls questioning him over his breakup with Shamita Shetty: 'Can we change our self talk? Is it that difficult?'

As people continued trolling Raqesh Bapat over his breakup with Shamita Shetty, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant lost his cool and gave a befitting reply to trolls asking them to stop commenting brutally on someone's love life.