All is not okay between Raqesh Bapat and . Last month, Bollywood Life had informed you that the couple got separated months back and kept their breakup a secret. While the two parted on a good note and will continue to remain friends, ShaRa fans were heartbroken to see their favourite pair falling out of love. Also Read - Before the Uorfi Javed-Kashmera Shah controversy; Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, Tejasswi Prakash-Shamita Shetty and THESE other TV actresses had ugly public spats

As people continued trolling Raqesh over his breakup with Shamita, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant lost his cool and gave a befitting reply to trolls. Asking people to stop commenting brutally on someone's love life, Raqesh urged his critics to show a little more interest in an artiste's life goals and achievements than on his personal life. Also Read - Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Shamita Shetty and more B-Town beauties who are 40 plus but happily single

"Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom?" Vs "What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long-term vision for myself and my family and for the people I can help? What are my long-term goals? What are my short-term goals? What is my personal cash flow and how do I save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self-talk? Is that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it," Raqesh wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: From Tejasswi Prakash to Nishant Bhat - 7 contestants who suffered horrible injuries while performing stunts on Rohit Shetty's show

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Commenting on Shamita and Raqesh's breakup, a source close to the couple had told us, "Shamita and Raqesh became brands after their exit of Bigg Boss 15 and their popularity was at a peak and so they didn't want to encash that newfound success by only being in News for their relationship or breakup. The couple decided to end it in a very dignified way and their friends and family have equally supported them."

A few weeks ago, Shamita had shared a quirky post on her Instagram page and spoke about the 'breaking up'. “Even the best of relationships end (sic)!" she had written. Within no time, her post went viral on social media. Neither of them have officially admitted the fact that they have parted ways.