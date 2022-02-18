Fans of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty can expect some good news soon. The two who met on Bigg Boss OTT have been going strong. They celebrated their first Valentine's Day together along with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty also posted some love soaked pictures on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The couple are taking things as they come. As of now, they are in hurry to get engaged or married. But fans of #ShaRa can expect a lot of good developments. In fact, there is good news coming soon. Read on to know more... Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's fans shower love on her cute avatar outside the sets; #TejRan fan say, 'Laddoo sirf sunnyy ki' – watch video

A source told BollywoodLife, "Many people are approaching them together for projects as a couple. They are in talks for a couple of music videos. Fans will get some good news in the coming week. But when it comes to their personal life, they like to keep things private." It seems Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are spending time with one another, and families. But talks of them moving in together or anything are absolute rubbish. "They are getting good work opportunities and want to focus on that aspect too. Raqesh Bapat is also in talks for a couple of web shows," said the source. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2, Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Bigg Boss OTT and more: 7 TV shows that were shifted to OTT platforms due to falling TRPs

The two spoke about what drew them to one another to ETimesTV. Raqesh Bapat said, "For me, her soul shined as bright as a star. That is when I knew that this was something I would really like to explore." She also said that Raqesh Bapat is someone who is easy to get along with. This is why the couple are together! Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill fans miss her presence on social media; #SidNaaz fan say, 'feel everything is out of sync'