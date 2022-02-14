Bigg Boss OTT couple Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are celebrating their first Valentine's Day in style in Alibaug. The couple were clicked by the paps as they took a ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug. As we know, it takes only half an hour -45 minutes to get there by water. They are joined by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and their kids, Viaan and Shamisha. The matriarch of the Shetty family Sunanda is also with them. Raqesh Bapat posted a video from their ferry ride with a caption, "“Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." @shamitashetty_official happy valentine's day." In the video, we can see him in a nice jacket while she is in a white dress. The song is the background is Tu Marz Hai Dawaa Bhi. Also Read - Neha Bhasin dons a risque dress as she steps out for dinner with Bigg Boss 15 BFF Rajiv Adatia — view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra left a comment, "Be blessed you both!" with the evil eye emojis. Fans are showering love on Ridhi Dogra. They said they wished the world had more graceful and positive people like her. Fans also wished Ridhi Dogra loads of good health and love. Shamita Shetty also shared an Insta reel with Raqesh Bapat on this occasion. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rakhi Sawant announces split from husband Ritesh, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty head to Alibaug to celebrate Valentine's Day and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

The two have been in a relationship since Bigg Boss OTT. Raqesh Bapat had even come on Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card. But he had to leave the show early as he suffered from a kidney stone. Shilpa Shetty also shared a Valentine's Day video with Raj Kundra. We can see both of them walking side by side hand-in-hand. She has written about love and faith. ShaRa fandom is sending hearts to Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty! Also Read - Sunil Grover fans slam Hina Khan's latest tweet, Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on rumoured gf Navya Naveli Nanda's pics and more Trending Entertainment News Today