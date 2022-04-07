Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz's fans got into a nasty fan war on social media, which led to the Naagin 6 actress contemplating a police complaint. This happened after Rashami Desai said that Umar Riaz was dating someone, and they were just good friends. Neha Bhasin who is a good friend of Rashami Desai also said on social media that Rashami Desai was nursing a broken heart and people should understand that celebrities are human too. And this shipping was extremely detrimental to everyone. Fans of Umar Riaz were extremely upset as they felt she had no business publicly revealing that he was already dating someone. Umar Riaz has said in interviews that he is very much single. Rashami Desai got badly trolled on social media. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly and more TV celebs who are making loads of money via Instagram posts

Later, in the evening Umar Riaz told fans not to troll Rashami Desai on social media. He said that she was a dear friend and he felt bad seeing the kind of trolling she was facing on social media...

The shipping of Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz started from Bigg Boss 13 after they met during the family week. Post the show, they also partied together. Fans saw a good couple in them. The feelings resurfaced after Bigg Boss 15 when they came together once again.