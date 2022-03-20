is currently one of the biggest names in the Television industry. She has featured in many successful TV shows, but before TV, the actress had featured in many movies, and her first big-screen appearance was a cameo in the Assamese film titled which was released on 19th March 2022. As the actress recently completed 20 years in the entertainment industry, ‘2 DAZZLING DECADES OF RASHAMI’ has been trending on Twitter. Her fans have been praising the actress’ journey. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first Holi as a couple was all about kisses, cuddles and friends [VIEW PICS]

A fan tweeted, "A strong women doesn't compete with others. She tries to help others. Even when she is fighting her own personal demons. #RashamiDesai @TheRashamiDesai 2 DAZZLING DECADES OF RASHAMI." Another fan wrote, "It's most difficult to sustain & maintain that FAME & RESPECT for almost a DECADE that too without any big PR or SM glorification/promotions But for Rashami this all has been possible bcos of her passion to succeed, humility in success & respect 2 DAZZLING DECADES OF RASHAMI." One more fan tweeted, "Cast #RashamiDesai in a vile role, an intense one or a romantic role, She does it all with aplomb & manages to walk away with accolades. One of the most versatile actors of TV till date 2 DAZZLING DECADES OF RASHAMI."

Rashami in these 20 years has featured in many Bhojpuri and Hindi films and has made a strong mark on TV. She has starred in many successful serials like Pari Hoon Main, , Dil Se Dil Tak, and others. The actress has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Bigg Boss 13 and 15, and others.