Yesterday, an advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh and adult movie star Johnny Sins made its way to the internet. The commercial was to promote men's sexual health. It went viral in no time as netizens called it an epic collaboration. The plot of the advertisement revolved around Desi TV dramas. Netizens went rolling on the floor laughing hard and Ranveer Singh received accolades for pulling this of. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and many more reacted to it too. However, TV actress Rashami Desai seems to be upset with this advertisement. She took to her social media account penning a long note about how she felt hurt with the storyline revealing around TV dramas. Also Read - Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins collaborate for an epic ad on s*xual health awareness; fans call it 'apavitra rishta' [Watch Video]

Rashami Desai slams Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins advertisement

In a lengthy note, Rashami Desai stated that it is highly unexpected and felt like the advertisement was a humiliation to all the TV industry members. She further wrote that people from TV industry are always made to feel smaller and treated like that. She added that people in the TV industry work equally hard like those in the film industry but sadly it does not get seen. Rashami Desai further expressed her angst and said that this advertisement felt like a big slap to the TV industry. A part of her note read, "And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion." While Rashami Desai felt hurt, stars like Karan Kundrra, Nakuul Mehta and others liked Ranveer Singh's advertisement. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya breaks the records set by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Check out Rashami Desai's post below:

Rashami Desai who has been a part of TV shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and many more is quite TV personality. She has often spoken about several issues and has been vocal on her social media. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13. Her fights with Sidharth Shukla were the highlight of the season.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai celebrates her birthday today. She is trending on social media as fans are pouring in wishes for the lady.