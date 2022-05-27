Rashami Desai and the late Sidharth Shukla worked together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. Later, they were seen together in Bigg Boss season 13. But, in the reality show, they weren’t on great terms and also had many fights. When Sidharth passed away Rashami had visited his house, and the actor’s fans had trolled her as they felt it was all fake from the actress’ side. Finally, recently, in an interview, the actress spoke about and also got a bit emotional. Also Read - F3 movie review: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets a thumbs up from the audience; ‘Madness and fun,’ say fans

While talking about the trolls told BBC Hindi, “Tab tak maine apne aapko bohot strong bana chuki thi or maybe heartless bana chuki thi, I will be very honest kyuki meri neeji zindanı mein bhi bohot kuch chal raha tha aur Sidharth ke saath jab maine show kiya tha, usne mujhe bohot kareeb se jaana hai aur main usse kareeb se jaanti thi toh hame ek dusre ko kaafi sari cheezein pata thi. Hamari ladai alag wajah se hoti thi. Maine usse hamesha ek baat bolti thi ki badi body ek 10 saal ka baccha hai aur wo aisa hi tha aur apni terms and condition pe wo jeeya hai. (Till that time I had made myself very strong and heartless. A lot of things were going on in my life and when I did the show with Sidharth, he knew about my life very closely and I knew about him. We used to fight because of something else. I used to always tell him that in his large body there’s a 10-year-old child. He was like that only, he used to live on his own terms and conditions.” Also Read - Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh CONFIRM their wedding date; say will have a low key destination wedding

“Aisa nahi tha ki BB13 ke baad bhi hamari baat nahi hui thi, hamari baat hui thi like on and off. But jab main dekhti thi ki he was doing good and all toh acha lagta tha, we were connected. Work wise bhi uska acha tha and mera alag tarikese chal raha tha, toh ek daariye hum apne liye set kar chuke mature level pe. Logon ne bohot pyaar diya and utna hi hate bhi kiya hai kyuki jo hamari beech ki journey thi wo hamare tak hi seemit thi jo hamne baat hi nahi ki aur mujhe bhi nahi chahiye tha aur usse bhi nahi tha (It’s not that after BB13 we didn’t talk. We spoke on and off. When I used to see that he was doing good, so I also used to feel good, we were connected. We had set a limit with each other on a mature level. People loved me a lot, and also hated me. Our journey was only known to us), ” Rashami Desai added. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh REACTS to link-up rumours with Jannat Zubair; says, 'Zaroori nahi jo onscreen...'

Sidharth passed away in September 2021.