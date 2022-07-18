Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is pretty popular in the TV industry. She is among the top actresses who has been a part of many popular shows including Dil Se Dil Tak which starred Sidharth Shukla. She later participated in Bigg Boss 13 and managed to earn some great fan following for herself even though she did not win the show. Recently, she was seen in Naagin 6 along with Tejasswi Prakash. The actress has been keeping her fans entertained by sharing pictures and videos on social media. However, her recent post called for some fat-shaming. Also Read - Before Sushmita Sen found a partner in Lalit Modi, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla and other actresses fell in love with business tycoons

gets fat-shamed

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a video showing off her fit body. She took up a trending fitness challenge and in the caption, she wrote that she is inspired by Malaika Arora and . She wrote, "If you never try, you will never know. PS : @malaikaaroraofficial & @theshilpashetty you two are my #MAJORGOALS when it comes to fitness & everything nice #keepinspiring." While many lauded her for taking up a fitness challenge, quite a few fat-shamed her too. A few netizens expressed disappointment that she was not taking fitness seriously. A comment read, "Ab jisse inspired ho, unko dekh k patli bhi hojao janu." Another comment read, "What's the use of doing fitness reel when you yourself don't take fitness seriously and are just gaining more and more weight?" Check out the video and comments below: Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Disha Patani, Adah Sharma, Rashami Desai fail to slay with their outfit choices

Rashami Desai last hit headlines as she cheered for 's upcoming film . The actress was last seen in a music video titled Parwah. She collaborated with her good friend for this one. While she has not been doing many TV shows, Rashami Desai is taking up quite a few music videos.