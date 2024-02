Rashami Desai was the first one to slam Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sin's advertisement for promoting men's sexual health, the actress called it a slap to the TV industry. And now in her interview with HT, the Bigg Boss 13 fame clarified that she has nothing against Ranveer Singh and hasn’t said anything bad about him, but she has a problem with the concept of the advertisement that is a direct dig to the TV industry. Rashami Desai on speaking against Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins advertisement over men sexual health, said,” “It’s not about Ranveer Singh. I don’t want any complications happening. My words are very clear". Rashami Desai clarified that the idea of the ad triggered her and not the Don 3 actor. Also Read - After Rashami Desai, Sayantani Ghosh slams Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins sex*al health ad; says 'Even the biggest of stars...'

Rashami Desai mentions why she strongly slammed the advertising and questioned why the small screen is always been mocked." In television, we’ve never shown such things. People always make a mockery of the small screen, but they come to TV when they need to promote (films). TV has the biggest reach, but it is also demeaned the most. There’s no respectful balance. I felt bad because I’ve been working here." Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Rashami Desai: Celebrities who have faced body shaming

Rashami Desai has been very vocal about her point on video and the fans have witnessed it in Bigg Boss 13 show.

Talking about the ad of Ranveer and Johnny Sins, it shows the setup of the joint family where a couple discusses their closed-door problems in the open. Hence Rashami felt it was a mockery. Rashami defends the TV industry over being called regressive and says that it represents culture and is extremely proud of it to be part of it.

