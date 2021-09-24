Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem had been going on since a lot and his body was handed over to the family on September 3. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. His demise came as a shock for many. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's love-hate relationship was known by all. They were seen together as Parth and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak and as per rumours were also in a relationship. They have a lot of fights on the sets and ended up hating each other but in Bigg Boss 13 we saw their friendship as well. Rashami was shocked with the news of Sidharth's demise. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari, Rashami Desai, Nisha Rawal and more TV actresses who were BRUTALLY trolled for opening up about troubled relationship with their spouse – view pics

The actress who was last seen in a music video titled, Subahallah reveals that she cancelled all the promotions of her song after learning about friend Sidharth's demise. In an interview with ETimes, Rashami Desai said that she had experienced a lot of hard times in her life but had never compromised her professional commitment. But this time she was seriously left broken. Rashami said, "Sidharth was special, no doubt we fought, we had our issues but at the end of the day there was a good friendship and we cared for each other. I can say much but this time I couldn't keep going. I planned to not be part of any promotion activities for the song. I am lucky that our producer Shahzeb Azad understood my situation and allowed me to grieve."

Sidharth's demise has broken everyone especially Shehnaaz Gill. She was completely broken and watching her in that state broke many hearts. Many say she isn't even talking to anyone and not eating well. Reports also said that she might need hospitalisation. However, as per reports she will soon return to shoot.