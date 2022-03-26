Yaay, Saturday is here. As the weekend kicks off, it's time to sit back and take a recap of all the trending stories from the TV industry. , Tejasswi Prakash, , and many other TV stars ruled the internet over the past few days. Naagin 6 was the biggest attraction of viewers as on social media fan war started between and Tejasswi Prakash. Apart from The Kashmir Files controversy, hit headlines for a different reason. Scroll on to get all the latest dope. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Archana Puran Singh on The Kashmir Files, Rashami Desai being paid more than Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6 and more

Rashami Desai paid more than Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6?

Bigg Boss 13 star Rashami Desai is making a cameo in Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6. Recently, a fan war started on social media with a tweet suggesting that Rashami Desai is getting paid 3x the money than Tejasswi Prakash and that is why Bigg Boss 15 winner is hot happy with it. A source exclusively said that Tejasswi and Rashami are good friends and there is no problem between the two. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air, Karan Kundrra reacts to house-hunt with Tejasswi Prakash and more

The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air temporarily

As per the latest reports, The Kapil Sharma Show is going to go off-air temporarily as the comedian has a month-long tour planned to the US and Canada. While some pre-shot episodes will be aired, audiences may not get to see the new episodes for a few days. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shraddha Kapoor shares cryptic post amid break-up rumours, Suhana Khan flaunts her toned back and more

Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini quits showbiz

Anagha Bhosale who essayed the role of Nandini in 's show Anupamaa has decided to quit showbiz to follow religious path. On social media, she wrote, "Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry, this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs & spiritual path, I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened, I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increase your distance with God/Krishna."

Archana Puran Singh speaks on The Kashmir Files vs The Kapil Sharma Show controversy

The Kashmir Files director claimed that the team of the film was not invited on the show as it did not have a commercial star. It led to a big controversy. Archana Puran Singh who is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show refrained from commenting on the same.

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover reacts to Ashish Chanchlani's spoof

Comedian and content creator Ashneer Grover recently created a spoof video of Shark Tank India and acted as BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. The video went viral on social media. Ashneer reacted to the video and said, "Hilarious ! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau."