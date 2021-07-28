Rashami Desai reveals how participating in Bigg Boss changed her as a person and what kept her away from doing Bollywood films

has been sizzling on the internet for quite a while now, thanks to her stunning pictures and frequent outings. She recently made her OTT debut with the show Tandoor opposite . The show released on ULLU on July 23. One may feel that Rashami's life has changed after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, but if you ask her, she will say that she has changed as a person but only for good. Also Read - Rashami Desai’s black dress is perfect for an intimate evening date – see pics

"Life has not changed after Bigg Boss. I have changed as a person, but for good. I'm more content and happier with myself. I've understood about self love. I've realised that I'm a person who loves people around her. I enjoyed a lot being on the show," Rashami told IANS.

Rashami, who made her mark on Naagin 4 and hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13, had earlier said that her web project will help her break away from the regular television image. She recently said that she was prompted to sign the period crime drama because her character Palak was bold and upfront despite belonging to the eighties.

While Rashami has already set her foot into the digital world after gaining popularity on television, she also talked about working in Bollywood. In fact, she was even offered one project but due to her prior commitments, she couldn't do it.

When asked if she would try her luck in Bollywood, Rashami said, "I will. I had an opportunity before also but I had my commitments. When I am committed to something, I am very much dedicated. I'm not saying no to it, nobody will say no. It depends on the subject and the director."