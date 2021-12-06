Television heartthrob Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai had tied the knot in 2012. However, after four years, in 2016, the two decided to part ways and got divorced. While after getting separated Rashami was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan, Nandish wasn’t much in news for his personal life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Viewers call Rashami Desai 'winner material' for calling out Abhijit Bichukale's behaviour in front of Salman Khan – read tweets

However, recently, the actor was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Ankita Shorey. The two were clicked outside a restaurant post a dinner date and were seen walking hand-in-hand. It looks like Nandish and Ankita have no problem in making their relationship official. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Uske bulane se aap ho jaati ho kya?' Salman Khan loses cool over Shamita Shetty's 'pairon ki jutti' issue with Abhijit Bichukale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

When Rashami and Nandish were getting divorced, there were reports that one of the reasons for their separation is the latter’s closeness with his female fans. Ankita was also said to be a reason for Rashami and Nandish’s divorce. However, later Rashmi has stated that she wanted a divorce due to domestic abuse. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra takes his astrologer's prediction seriously; wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March

On the work front, Nandish was last seen in the web series Grahan which had started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. The actor had made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 release Super 30 in which he played the role of Anand Kumar’s brother, Pranav Kumar. He was also seen in the movie Family of Thakurganj which starred Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill in the lead roles.

Talking about Rashami, a few weeks ago, the actress entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant. This is the second time she has participated in a reality show.

In Bigg Boss 13, Rashami was the 3rd runner up and during that season, her fights with Sidharth Shukla had made it to the headlines. Her ex-boyfriend Arhaan had also entered the show and had proposed to her for a wedding. However, during the show itself, the two broke up.