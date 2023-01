Popular television actress Ratan Rajput who was last seen playing the role of Devi Ushma in Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her life updates with her fans through vlogs. Ratan recently shared a video on her Instagram wherein she spoke her heart out and revealed the real reason why high-class people commit suicide in the glamour world. She even exposed the truth about the showbiz industry. Also Read - Ratan Rajput opens up on suffering from depression after revealing her casting couch experience; says, 'I didn't feel like taking...'

Bigg Boss season 7 contestant Ratan mentioned why it is necessary to talk about the condition in the industry. She even said that many times people say that men should not have committed suicide, but she questioned why they get forced to take a such sudden step. This video of Ratan will surely leave yous shocked to the core. Ratan said that the entertainment industry is considered as high class and people who come from a village in this high society become stars. She even said that there is a maximum number of suicides that takes place in high-class society. She said that she has seen low-class people fight, and get beaten up but remain focused on their work.

Watch Ratan Rajput's video -

who belongs to Patna, Bihar said that she does not understand what a high-class society is. She even said that she connects with real people and not fake ones. She even said that people have a problem in paying rent, but to showcase their high class they change their entire lifestyle and take up loans. Ratan said that high-class society puts a burden on people's heads and they tend to buy expensive stuff. She even said that people who do not have enough money, book big hotels, and throw lavish parties want to show that they belong to the high-class society. Ratan said that she is happy in her life and even requested her fans to not take any load.

On the work front, Ratan made his television debut with in 2006 and was later seen in shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Santoshi Maa and more.