Is Sidharth Shukla taken? The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor has the answer

The handsome hunk of TV, Sidharth Shukla has topped the The Times Most Desirable Man on Television for the second time in a row. Well, it clearly looks that the fanbase of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has gone to another level post bagging the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 winner. While the television star has the deadly combo of good looks, charismatic charm and acting skills, we are still wondering whether he is committed or single. Well, the actor has an answer for it, which is one of his typical signature replies.

When asked whether, he is taken or single, the Broken But Beautiful 3 told E Times, "I would say, keep guessing (smiles!). I'm single if you want me to be and taken if you desire so!" The actor also revealed his learnings from the pandemic and added, "After doing Bigg Boss, I spent some time with my family and then worked across genres in music videos. I would say I have truly been blessed. As for the pandemic, it taught us about things that really matter and about our true needs when it comes to our lives. I think most of us learned how important it is to hold on, stay safe, and not take our lives for granted."

Sidharth Shukla recently made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful, which opened to rave reviews across the country. The fans praised the chemistry between him and Sonia Rathee in the web series. Talking about Sid, the actress told BollywoodLife, "Sidharth left me pleasantly surprised. He is a seasoned performer with his experience. While it took most of us some time to get into the character on some occasions, he is someone who can just snap in and out of it."