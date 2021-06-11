Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik mends things with Sirat; will she realize her love for him?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT 11 June 2021: In tonight's episode, we will see Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi and Kartik aka Mohsin Khan mending things with each other. However, will Sirat ever realize that she has fallen in love with Kartik?