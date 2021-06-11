Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik mends things with Sirat; will she realize her love for him?

In the latest episode of , we saw Kartik aka Mohsin Khan lashing out at Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi for setting up a date for him without his knowledge. He asks her to stay away from him and his life. A hurt Sirat runs away from the room and starts venting her anger on a mattress. Ranvir aka stops her and makes her see the reason but Sirat is furious with Kartik for asking her not to interfere in her life when all he did was interfere in her life. Realizing his mistake, Kartik apologizes to Sirat. However, he explains to her that he cannot give Naira's place to anyone else. Ranvir also makes her realize that she cannot force someone to move on in their lives. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Kundrra and others celebrate their last of shoot in Silvassa – view pics

Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Kartik's family wondering will he stay alone forever. They want him to settle down and seeing that Sirat's plan failed, they get worried evermore. Meanwhile, Sirat happens to listen to Dadi's conversation with Suwarna, Gayu and Surekha in which she says that she has seen love for Kartik in Sirat's eyes. Sirat gets shocked upon hearing Dadi's words. However, does not react. She keeps thinking about Dadi's words and throughout the day.

Later, we see Kartik offering to drop Sirat. Kartik notices Sirat's aloof and thoughtful behaviour and points out the same. They bicker a little. Their car breaks down in the middle of the road and they are stranded without any help. Now, in the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Sirat thinking about Ranvir's question of whether she missed him or not. She later thinks about Kartik's advice to close her eyes to see the true love of her life. Sirat closes her eyes and she sees a man. From the promo, it looks like she sees Sirat.

Will she ever realize her love for him? Stay tuned to find out.