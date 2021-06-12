Erica Fernandes tops the Most Desirable Women on TV list; beats Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna and more

Just the other day, Sidharth Shukla was named as the Most Desirable Man on TV. And now here's the list of Most Desirable Women on TV. And Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress has grabbed the top spot on the Times Most Desirable Women on TV list. Erica beat the likes of , , , Surbhi Chandna and more to bag the first position. BTW, the poll is determined based on their popularity on the small screen, votes cast in an online poll and an internal jury. Let's have a dekko at the list of 20 Most Desirable Women on TV below: Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaa Ke Aise Bhi 3: Here's what you need to know about Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' upcoming show

1. Erica Fernandes

2. Nia Sharma

3. Jasmin Bhasin

4. Surbhi Chandna

5. Jennifer Winget

6.

7.

8. Nikki Tamboli

9. Shivangi Joshi

10.

11. Shehnaaz Gill

12. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

13. Avneet Kaur

14.

15.

16.

17. Himanshi Khurana

18. Arushi Chawla

19. Divya Agarwal

20.

Well, the list surely looks amazing. Each and everyone on the list is one helluva desirable woman in their own ways.

Coming back to Erica, the actress expressed gratitude for being named as the Most Desirable in a heartfelt post. She shared her picture and wrote, "Cant be more grateful for this. Its a real privilege to be featured in the Times most desirable list and a cherry on the cake to top the list. Thankyou @timesofindia and all the EjFians for the love. #gratitude #love #blessed #ericafernandes #ejf"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Erica Fernandes would be returning to small screens as Sonakshi Bose with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Along with Erica, and Supriya Pilgoankar would also return. Fans are pretty stoked about their Devakshi reunion. However, the third season deals with differences and stagnation of the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi.