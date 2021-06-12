Erica Fernandes tops the Most Desirable Women on TV list; beats Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna and more

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes beat the likes of Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna and more to bag the first position on The Times Most Desirable Women on TV list of 2020.