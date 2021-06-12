Erica Fernandes tops the Most Desirable Women on TV list; beats Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna and more

Just the other day, Sidharth Shukla was named as the Most Desirable Man on TV. And now here's the list of Most Desirable Women on TV. And Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes has grabbed the top spot on the Times Most Desirable Women on TV list. Erica beat the likes of Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna and more to bag the first position. BTW, the poll is determined based on their popularity on the small screen, votes cast in an online poll and an internal jury. Let's have a dekko at the list of 20 Most Desirable Women on TV below: Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaa Ke Aise Bhi 3: Here's what you need to know about Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' upcoming show
1. Erica Fernandes
2. Nia Sharma
3. Jasmin Bhasin
4. Surbhi Chandna
5. Jennifer Winget
6. Karishma Tanna
7. Surbhi Jyoti
8. Nikki Tamboli
9. Shivangi Joshi
10. Rubina Dilaik
11. Shehnaaz Gill
12. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
13. Avneet Kaur
14. Shraddha Arya
15. Pavitra Punia
16. Avika Gor
17. Himanshi Khurana
18. Arushi Chawla
19. Divya Agarwal
20. Priyamvada Kant Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh is all praise for co-star Erica Fernandes; considers her a 'friend for life'
Well, the list surely looks amazing. Each and everyone on the list is one helluva desirable woman in their own ways. Also Read - Erica Fernandes mimics Parth Samthaan in a hilarious manner; fans demand the reunion of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 couple – watch video
Coming back to Erica, the actress expressed gratitude for being named as the Most Desirable in a heartfelt post. She shared her picture and wrote, "Cant be more grateful for this. Its a real privilege to be featured in the Times most desirable list and a cherry on the cake to top the list. Thankyou @timesofindia and all the EjFians for the love. #gratitude #love #blessed #ericafernandes #ejf"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Erica Fernandes would be returning to small screens as Sonakshi Bose with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Along with Erica, Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgoankar would also return. Fans are pretty stoked about their Devakshi reunion. However, the third season deals with differences and stagnation of the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi.
