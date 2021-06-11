Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Virat loses his cool on Sayi; Bhawani Kaku asks Virat to feed Pakhi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT 11 June 2021: Sayi would not return home after leaving Chavan Nivas without eating anything. She would directly go to Devyani's house and decide to stay there. Virat will then lose his cool.