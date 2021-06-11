Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Virat loses his cool on Sayi; Bhawani Kaku asks Virat to feed Pakhi

So, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has yet again grabbed a second spot on the TRP list. The show is one of the most-watched television shows in the country. In the latest episode of the show, we saw Sayi aka Ayesha Singh listening to Pakhi and Virat's conversation. Pakhi aka Ayesha Singh was upset thinking that Sayi has been poisoning Devyani aka Mitaali Nag's mind against her. Seeing Virat aka defending Sayi, Pakhi loses her cool and slams him for forgetting this promise. She asks him about their past and Sayi happens to listen to their conversation. And then, everything goes kaput between Sayi and Virat. Also Read - TRP Report Week 22: Anupamaa maintains No. 1 spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reenters top 5; Indian Idol 12 goes out of tune

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sayi questioning Virat and Pakhi in front of the family members. She asks them to reveal the truth of their relationship in front of everyone. However, neither Virat nor Pakhi accepts the truth due to embarrassment. Sayi lashes out at Virat for not taking a stand about anything in life and leaves the house. Virat is furious with Sayi and worries about her as she left the house without eating anything. Later on, when it's late in the night and Sayi does not return home, Ashwini and Virat get worried. Meanwhile, Sayi has come to Devyani's house. Pulkit tries to reason with Sayi saying that she should at least call and inform Virat. However, an adamant Sayi refuses.

Later, Pulkit aka himself calls Virat and reveals that Sayi has come to their house. Virat loses his cool and lashes out at her. He asks Pulkit whether Sayi thinks Chavan Nivas is a hotel that she will come and go, as pleases. Pulkit asks him to calm down, but it seems Virat is furious with Sayi. He reprimands her saying that her behaviour is too troublesome for everyone.

Will Sayi and Virat ever confess their feelings for each other? Will Sayi forgive Virat this time and come back? How will Virat make peace with Sayi? Stay tuned to find out.