Jennifer Winget, Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Chandna and more – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Hola, it's Sunday, the day when we update you with the best celebrity Instagrammers of the week. We're so glad that these celebrities from the world of television are trying to spread cheer and joy in these difficult times. Today, we have , , Surbhi Chandna and more celebs who have won our hearts with their Instagram posts. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Kavya plans to KICK out Baa and Bapuji out of the house, how will Anupamaa save her family?

Jennifer Winget

The Beyhadh actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram recently. Jennifer is seen in a traditional outfit – a white chikan suit and blue brocade dupatta that she was seen flaunting in front of the camera. Have a dekko at her posts here… Also Read - Anupamaa: Upcoming MAJOR TWISTS in Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma's show will surely blow your mind!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Shaheer Sheikh

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor is known for his words of wisdom. Shaheer Sheikh shared a selfie on his gram and wrote a Dalai Lama quote alongside it that read: “Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive. #DalaliLama #bekind.” Also Read - TRP Report Week 22: Anupamaa maintains No. 1 spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reenters top 5; Indian Idol 12 goes out of tune

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is ruling the gram with her posts, trying out new trends and more. She recently tried out the 13 embarrassing questions on Instagram and it looks quite funny. Surbhi looks quite fresh in the video. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma has been impressing viewers a lot with her quirky and trendy reel videos. She shared a ‘shaadi ke baad ki kahani’ type of video also featuring , and it’s quite hilarious. On the other hand, her video with Anagha Bhosale features them lip-synching to and 's dialogues from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Have a dekko at her posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sayi Joshi aka Ayesha Singh shared a video, where she has swapped roles with Bhawani Kaku aka . The video is quite funny and a treat for all Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans. Check it out here…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Vishal Aditya Singh

A couple of days ago, Vishal Aditya Singh shared a couple of pictures with Sana Makbul on his gram. The pictures are quite romantic and even the contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 teased the duo.