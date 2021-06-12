Pearl V Puri case: Minor's father's lawyer releases a statement saying the girl identified the accused; medical checkup confirmed molestation

On 4th June shocking news report broke the net wherein Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri was accused of molesting a minor. He was arrested for the same and sent to judicial custody for 14 days as it was a case registered under the POSCO act. Reportedly, Pearl V Puri has been accused of molesting his co-star's daughter. Post that, several celebrities and colleagues from the television industry came out in support of Pearl V Puri including , , , , Krystle D'Souza to name a few. It was Ekta Kapoor who shared a post stating that the mother of the minor claimed Pearl being innocent and that her husband is framing him. Now, the lawyer of the minor's father has released a statement saying that the victim had identified the accused and that medical examination was carried out which confirmed the molestation. Also Read - Happy Birthday Remo D’souza: 5 songs from the choreographer that will get you grooving

In the statement, the lawyer revealed that his client (minor's father) was not in touch with his daughter for 5 months. One day he reached his daughter's school to pay the fees wherein the latter ran to him and asked him to take her home. Thereafter, the 5-year-old narrated the incident to her father. He then immediately called the police and a medical examination was done after which she named the accused as Ragbir. Pearl V Puri played the role of Ragbir in Bepannah Pyar. When pictures were shown to the girl, she confirmed him. The statement also said that the girl had reported the matter to her mother and that the latter had shouted at him. The lawyer went on to ask a few questions in the case which read thus, "1) The child came running to her father for help. So as a responsible and loving father, my client paid heed to the child's problem and took her to the police station and got her medical done. Is that a wrong thing or a crime?

2) My client (the child's father) never mentioned anyone's name at all. The girl child named the accused.

3) The girl reported the matter and it was confirmed through a medical examination that the girl was speaking the truth. So where is my client( the girl's father) wrong in it at all to verify her complaint. The girl's mother was also called to the Nair hospital at the time of medical and she was present there. Why would a 5-year-old girl lie about this? My question on behalf of my client to all the influential people on social media is if a 5-year child of yours reports this kind of incident, would you not follow this same procedure for your own child that my client did.

4) Accusations, that it is bad marriage, toxic relationship, bad husband to divert the matter from the actual fact, that the child has been molested is absolutely wrong. If the marriage is good or bad has nothing to do with what happened to the child. The child spoke the truth confirmed by the medical report so why discussion of all this.

5) The discussion should be that the 5-year-old child has been molested and the molester should be punished. Rest everything else is of no importance.

6) If influential people create such hatred to the complaint of the girl child against such heinous crime, would any other parent try to fight for the justice of the child?"

The very young victim's father has issued a statement in the #PearlVPuri rape case. pic.twitter.com/bpfV4gMnLr — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) June 11, 2021

The lawyer further accused 'influential people' from the industry of accusing his client of false things. He concluded the statement by saying, "With folded hands, my client requests that everyone lets the judiciary do their job and stop accusing my daughter of being a liar."