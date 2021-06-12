Shweta Tiwari's estrange husband, Abhinav Kohli, talks about the CCTV video and NCW's case details

A couple of weeks ago had shared a CCTV video on her Instagram handle wherein it was seen Abhinav Kohli trying to grab Reyansh, their son, from Shweta's arms. The actress deleted the video later and the National Commission of Women (NCW) had taken cognizance of the matter. Later on, Abhinav Kohli had shared an hour-long video in which he showcased several videos of his son with him. And now, the father has shared an update about their battle in court. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal row: From Om Puri to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, these 6 celebs were also accused of beating their wives

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhinav Kohli revealed that they both, Shweta Tiwari and him had to put application within a week after the said incident. He said that he had filed his application but there was no reply from the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress. Finally, the court gave the, a date on 3rd June. He revealed that neither Shweta's lawyer nor any representative from Shweta's side turned up. So the date was moved to 7th June. He revealed that the Division Bench that is looking over the case sits only on Tuesdays and Thursdays as a result of the pandemic. Since the 7th was Monday, his hearing was shifted to Tuesday but since his number was after 100, his case wasn't heard that day. And thereafter dates allotted were 10 and 11th June but his number didn't come.

He also spoke about the National Commission of Women's cognizance stating that they would have watched his hour-long IGTV video as they haven't reached out to him yet. Have a dekko at his video here:

In the end, he thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support and their messages on various social media platforms. He lamented about not getting to meet his son and wants to reunite with him.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari has been shooting in Cape Town, South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As she jetted off to Cape Town, Abhinav Kohli had accused Shweta of leaving Reyansh alone in the Hotel room when leaving.