Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' show to premiere on THIS date

Finally, we now know when your and ours favourite TV show and jodi will be seen again on the television screens. Yes, Devakshi aka Dev and Sonakshi starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will soon hit the tube. The channel and the makers of the hit shot released a new promo along with the premiere date. Yes, yes, we know you guys are eager to know the launch date. So, without ado, and 's show will premiere on 12th July 2021. It will air Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM. Coming to the promo, it is yet another moment from Sonakshi and Dev's life. The basic theme of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is how lives change and relationships become a monotonous routine. How the sparks diminish due to a lack of efforts in keeping a relationship healthy. Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes and Dev aka Shaheer Sheikh have tapped their characters really well and one can see that in the promos as well. Watch the much-awaited new promo of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 here:

Earlier, Shaheer Sheikh had opened up on the new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and said, "It's very real and different from regular daily soaps which we see on television. There is no black or white characters or you will see a vamp or a murder mystery. Our show has always focused to make things real and relatable and this time also we are going to follow the same thing. Any normal family would be able to relate their lives with us."

The actor was very overwhelmed by all the love that he, his pairing with Erica and the show got from the audience. He expressed his feelings saying that he finds it strange to see people still recalling Dev and Sonakshi and connecting with the show and characters even though it has been 5 years since the previous seasons last aired. He said that the enthusiasm for the characters and the show from the people motivates and excites him the most. Aww! We so cannot wait for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke aise Bhi 3's episode to air. How about you? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.