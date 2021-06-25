Aniruddh Dave DISCHARGED from hospital after 55 days; pens an emotional note after winning a deadly battle with COVID-19 – view tweet

Aniruddh Dave has finally overcome all the obstacles and emerged as a winner in his battle with COVID-19. The actor who has worked in shows such as Patiala Babes, Phulwa, Housewife and more has beat COVID-19 and recovered well from his lung treatment. He has been on life support for sometime in the last month. He had been hospitalized for about 2 months in Lucknow. His wife had traveled so far to be by his side during his battle with death. And now, after 55 days of hospitalization, the actor has been discharged. He penned a heartfelt note and shared a picture with the hospital staff who took care of him. He expressed gratitude for getting to breathe on his own again. He said, "Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude." Have a dekko at his tweet below: Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Divya Khosla Kumar supports Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma-Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fight and patch-up and more

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76 — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

Aniruddh had been filming for a web series two months ago in Lucknow and got COVID-19. He was immediately rushed to the hospital wherein it was revealed that 80 per cent of his lungs were infected. Shubhi, Aniruddh wife had left behind he two-month old son to be by her husband's side and take care of him. Last month, as he was recovering, Aniruddh had poured his heart out on fighting the battle with COVID-19. He had said, "Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm today's my 29th day in the hospital...(not counting days otherwise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually make me strong everyday saying this 'Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest' which is giving me immense strength to fight, to keep calm, to sustain and to keep patience.. ha ha ha. Dekh, patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga.15 saal se Mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai." Also Read - After two weeks in ICU for COVID-19, Aniruddh Dave puts out an emotional message on social media; fraternity friends hail him as 'sher'

We are glad you are back, Aniruddh. More power to you and your family and special mention to the doctors and the rest of the hospital staff.