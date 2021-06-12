Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think should be eliminated this week? Vote now

We have conducted a poll for Indian Idol 12 eliminations for this week. The contender's for eliminations are Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish and Ashish Kulkarni. Vote below: