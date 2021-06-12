Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think should be eliminated this week? Vote now

Indian Idol 12 will air tonight with a new episode and it's sure looks fantastic already with the promo videos that are going viral on social media. Now, just last week, Indian Idol 12 commenced the eliminations of the contestants. And Anjali Gaikwad was the one to leave the stage much to the chagrin of the show and Anjali's fans. And so, we though of asking you guys as to who should be eliminated this week. For the same, we have conducted a poll wherein you guys can cast your vote and let us know. The contender's for eliminations are Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish and Ashish Kulkarni. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's UNSEEN pictures from The Voice India grand finale go VIRAL

Vote here:

Meanwhile, for a couple of weeks, the makers of Indian Idol 12 had introduced a power play round wherein, none of the contestants were voted out and during which the contestant to secure most votes would directly perform in the finale. Meanwhile, the fans of the show had slammed the makers for the same. , the host of the show had addressed the same, saying that it was a strategic decision taken by the crew (the makers) of Indian Idol 12. "As a music lover, I wouldn’t mind listening to the exceptionally talented contestants week after week. And the viewers who have enjoyed watching the show would also like to see the talented contestants perform. They are truly superb and hard working. So, essentially, there won't be any eliminations, and votes from all weeks will be counted cumulatively, and then the eliminations will happen. We are just a few more weeks away from the finale now," he had said. Also Read - TRP Report Week 22: Anupamaa maintains No. 1 spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reenters top 5; Indian Idol 12 goes out of tune

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 12, 's songstress sister, would be gracing the sets. It would be HR Ka Suroor and India Ki Farmaish special episodes. The contestant would be seen performing to HR's hits and special requests by the Indian Idol 12 fans. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad gives her take on Aditya Narayan's handling of controversies around the show [EXCLUSIVE]