Are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla baby ready? The actress spills the beans on starting a family

and make for one of the most amazing pair in the television industry. They have grown together, especially during Bigg Boss 14. Their fighting spirit and how they stayed with each other despite their quarrels is a proof that they are meant to be together. Now, Abhinav has just returned from Cape Town where he was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik had been shooting for her show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in the country. Rubina had been putting out mushy posts for her beloved as she missed him and couldn't bid him bye when he left for Cape Town. Now, the actress has opened up about her relationship, her white wedding, family planning and more in her recent interview.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner was quizzed about when she is planning to have a baby with Abhinav and the actress's articulate answer impressed us. Rubina Dilaik said that they want to get to know each other a little more. She said there hasn't been pressure on them from their family for a kid. "No, right now we are not thinking of starting a family. Right now we want to think about both of us first. We have always believed in this idea of enjoying every phase, enjoying to the fullest. We don't want to rush into anything. Even that time will come where we will have to expand ourselves. Even that time will come where our relationship will grow into parenthood. Right now it is the time to know ourselves better, grow with each other. I think parenthood is a great responsibility and until and unless you do not know each other well enough, you should not do it. Bringing a child into this world, in your life is a great responsibility and it has to be very well understood by both the parents. Luckily, we don't have pressures from our families, we are not rushing that it is the right age and we should do it, no there isn't. We would rather want to have and cherish a life coming into our existence and bring it up with all our mindfulness and intention. And for that we need to spend more time with each other and know each other so well that when the time comes we are not bogged down, we rather enjoy and cherish it," Rubina told the leading daily.

Rubina also opened up on her white wedding, saying, "Yes, absolutely we will have it. We had in fact thought of having it by July end but we don't think it can happen looking at the situation. Also, till the time we both don't get our vaccinations, we don't think we will be able to move out of the country and do it. I've always dreamt of having a white wedding near a sea shore and I don't know how it would be. Let's see when it will be possible for us."