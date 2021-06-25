Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more – Check out the upcoming twists in your favourite TV shows today

It's almost the weekend now, and we know that it is during the weekend that the twists in the TV shows are most interesting. Today, we have spoiler alerts of TV shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, , Imlie, Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya in one place for y’all. Get a hint of what's in store in tonight’s episode of your favourite TV shows below. Also Read - Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly singing Kishore Kumar's song is PURE MAGIC, but her VIDEO will remind you of Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi’s drama of refusing to eat food continuing. Elsewhere, Sayi would reveal everything to Virat who would be furious with Pakhi. However, Sayi hatches a plan to make Pakhi eat food. She calls up Pakhi’s parents and explains the whole situation to them. Pakhi’s father calls her up and asks her to eat food. Pakhi thinks that Virat called her parents out of worry. On the other hand, Sayi’s necklace becomes the centre of attention in the Chavan family. Looks like Bhawani Kaku is not happy with Virat gifting an expensive necklace to Sayi. Also Read - TRP List 24th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Indian Idol 12 slips, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Anupamaa maintain their spots

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Finally, that moment has come in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi will realize her feelings for Kartik and she will decide to tell Ranveer aka . Now, in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Kartik aka Mohsin Khan joining Sirat for the match. Sirat starts distancing herself as her emotions are overpowering her. Kartik helps her with her wounds when she gets hurt. Elsewhere, Chauhan will try to reveal to Ranveer the truth that Sirat does not love him. However, Ranveer will not believe him. He will instead throw a party for Sirat as she returns. Also Read - TRP Report Week 24: Anupamaa breaks its own records; Indian Idol 12 re-enters Top 5; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets more love

Anupamaa

In tonight’s episode of , and starrer Anupamaa, we will see the Shah’s getting ready for the Vat Savitri puja. Kavya will fast for Vanraj whereas the latter will refuse to fast for her. On the other hand, Kinjal, Nandini will also observe a fast for Paritosh and Samar. Kavya would try to make Anupamaa jealous.

Imlie

Imlie will have some high voltage drama taking place in tonight’s episode. We will see Imlie and the rest of the household preparing for Nishant and Pallavi’s wedding. Elsewhere, Dev calls Aditya and he and Imlie reach the Chaturvedi house. Thereupon Anu tells Adi that Malini has not returned home. Adi calls up Malini and she reveals she is fine and that she does not want to return home. Imlie makes up a plan and invites Malini to Tripathi house.

Kundali Bhagya

Tonight’s episode of Kundali Bhagya is like a game of cat and mouse yet again. After Preeta aka accuses Sherlyn, the latter tries to take help from Mahira and Prithvi, but they both refuse to help her saying that she is on her own. Seeing no way out, Sherlyn accuses Megha of murdering Akshay and revealing that Megha got to know about Akshay’s affairs and hence she killed him.