Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya and more – MAJOR DRAMA in store in today’s episodes of your favourite TV shows

It’s a new day and time to learn new twists that are in store in tonight’s episodes of your favourite TV shows. There’s a major drama wherein the Chavans will continue to torture Sayi, elsewhere Sirat will face a new problem at hand due to Dadi. So, let’s check out the upcoming twists from today’s episode that you shouldn’t miss for anything. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Aly Goni QUASHES rumours of Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal collaboration, Madalsa Sharma reveals reality of tiff between Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey and more

Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see some major twists coming up. Dadi aka Suhasini will meet with an accident. She will lose her memory and consider Sirat to be Kartik’s bride. Ranveer, worried for Sirat would reach Goenka’s house and will be shocked to learn about Dadi’s condition. Will they reveal the truth to Dadi or will Ranveer play along for Dadi’s sake? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa – gear up for some MAJOR TWISTS in your favourite shows today

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The torture Sayi aka Ayesha Singh drama will continue in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Pakhi and the rest of the family members would keep taunting Sayi for gifting an expensive saree. Except for Mohit, Ashwini and Usha, none would stand by Sayi. The latter would taunt Pakhi stating that she is repeating her mistake all over again by interfering between her and Virat. She says if nothing at all, her possessiveness may bring them closer, much to Pakhi’s distress. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is there really a cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey? Madalsa Sharma addresses the gossip [Exclusive]

Anupamaa

In , and starrer Anupamaa, the cold war between Anupamaa and Kavya would continue. The latter would try to blame everything on Anupamaa stating that she is constantly interrupting her and causing trouble in her marital life. In tonight’s episode, Vanraj would be seen taking Anupamaa’s side. They fire the new maid, Geeta, hired by Kavya. Vanraj asks Kavya to manage both work and the house, leaving her shocked.

Imlie

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Adi aka Gashmeer Mahajani agreeing to help Imlie and the rest of the family in reuniting Pallavi and Nishant. Imlie suggests Adi disguising himself as Pallavi’s fake fiance. Their plan is set into motion and Imlinder (Adi in disguise) meets Nishant along with Pallavi. Imlie and Adi are successful in making Nishant jealous. However, how long will their ruse stand?

Kundali Bhagya

You shouldn’t miss out on tonight’s episode of Kundali Bhagya. The , Dheera Dhoopar starrer drama has a major twist. Preeta will reveal the name of the murderer in court. For the unversed, it is the hearing day in court for Karan’s case. Preeta enters the witness box and accuses Sherlin of being Akshay’s murderer, leaving the Luthras shocked.