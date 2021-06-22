Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa – gear up for some MAJOR TWISTS in your favourite shows today

Hola friends, it's evening now and we know you are dying to watch your favourite TV shows. We know you love watching Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in , Ayesha Singh and in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more. So, here we are with the latest spoilers and scoop from your favourite TV shows here: Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Shehnaaz Gill, Aishwarya Sharma – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Sirat and Manish bond. Sirat and Manish will have a boxing match. However, one knock from Sirat will leave him unconscious. Sirat would apologize and get him jabbed by the doctor. She also prepares Halwa for Manish and her family. She is constantly wondering about Kartik's arrival and wants to leave as she does not want to face him. However, a tragic incident would leave her helpless. Dadi would mistake Sirat as Karti's bride.

Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sayi and Pakhi at loggerheads. Pakhi would accuse Sayi of insulting the Chavan family by bringing a costly and separate gift for her mother. Pakhi would be furious as she did not want Sayi to come for the party in the first place but seeing Virat and her together, Pakhi loses her cool yet again. The entire house except for Mohit and Ashwini would belittle Sayi which would lead to a major argument

Imlie

Adi aka Gashmeer Mahajani wants to help Nishant who is terminally ill. Imlie helps him out with a plan. Imlie disguises himself as a sardarji and plans to make Nishant jealous by making the disguised Adi as Sardarji and flirt with Pallavi, Nishant's fiance. Will Adi succeed?

Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Kavya being at loggerheads with Vanraj aka , Anupamaa aka and the rest of the family members. Kavya will also belittle Vanraj for agreeing to work at a cafeteria which she deems to be a menial job. Vanraj takes his stand. However, since they argue in front of everyone, Anupamaa advises him to keep their difference to settle in their room and not let others worry.

Kundali Bhagya

Preeta aka and Shrishti aka Anjum Fakih reach Akshay's room to look for clues but they leave as they hear someone coming. Elsewhere, aka Ruhi Chaturvedi blackmails Megha to send a text stating that she and Prithvi have nothing to do with Akshay's murder and delete the footage as well. Thinking that they have cut all ties to Akshay's murder, Sherlyn and Prithvi are in for a shocker when Preeta assures Mahesh that Karan aka would return home soon.